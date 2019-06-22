Ramirez is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With a .314/.343/.416 slash line (105 wRC+) since being promoted from Triple-A New Orleans in early May, Ramirez has easily established himself as a regular outfielder for a hapless Marlins squad. He'll merely be getting a maintenance day Saturday after starting in all but one of the Marlins' games since May 19.