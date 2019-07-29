Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Ramirez gave his team a four-run cushion in the seventh inning with a two-run blast over the fence in center. The 24-year-old right-hander has put together a .276/.313/.405 slash line with 18 extra-base hits and 29 RBI through 63 games this season.

