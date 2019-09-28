Ramirez went 3-for-7 with a solo home run in a 5-4 extra-innings loss against the Phillies on Friday.

This was the 25-year-old's first home run since Sept. 5 and first three-hit game since Aug. 30. The three hits raises his September average to .276 and his season average to a very respectable .274. He also has 11 home runs, 50 RBI, 53 runs and two steals in 413 at-bats this year.