Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

While all three hits were singles, Ramirez still got his share of the spoils in an 11-3 rout. The 24-year-old is off to a blistering start in the majors, slashing .413/.460/.543 with a homer, four RBI and nine runs through his first 13 games with Miami.