Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored Friday night against the Phillies.

Ramirez knocked home a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning on a single to left field, playing a key part in Miami's comeback win. After going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts over his last two games, he responded with a multi-hit performance. The 24-year-old has put together a .274/.311/.401 slash line over 86 matchups in 2019.