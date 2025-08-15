Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Not in Friday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernandez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Hernandez started the previous five games and will hit the bench Friday after going 3-for-21 with a double, four RBI and seven strikeouts during that stretch. Liam Hicks will serve as the designated hitter while Eric Wagaman picks up a start at first base.
