Hernandez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.

Hernandez started the previous five games and will hit the bench Friday after going 3-for-21 with a double, four RBI and seven strikeouts during that stretch. Liam Hicks will serve as the designated hitter while Eric Wagaman picks up a start at first base.

