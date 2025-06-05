Hernandez went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

After going 0-for-5 in his first three games for the Marlins, the 25-year-old rookie collected his first big-league hits and first RBI, with his seventh-inning single getting Miami on the board in a 3-2 loss. Hernandez has filled a short-side platoon role in the outfield since his late-May promotion, but he'll likely get bumped from the roster once Derek Hill (wrist) is healthy.