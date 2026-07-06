Marlins' Heriberto Hernandez: Two homers in Sunday's win

Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs, a double and two walks in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Athletics.

Hernandez homered in the first and sixth innings. This was his second multi-homer game of the season, and he's hit nine of his 11 long balls since the start of June. The outfielder is batting .234 with a .771 OPS, 34 RBI, 22 runs scored, six doubles, one triple and five stolen bases over 207 plate appearances this season. Hernandez continues to battle with Griffin Conine for playing time in the corner outfield spots.