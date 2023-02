Brazoban has solved his visa issues and is expected to arrive at Marlins camp Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

There should still be plenty of time left on the spring training calendar for Brazoban to carve out a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He appears to be slated for a long-relief role this year with Miami after registering a 3.09 ERA and 40:21 K:BB across his first 32 major-league innings in 2022.