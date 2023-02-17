Brazoban has yet to report to spring training due to visa issues, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The 33-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut last season and was expected to compete for a low-leverage spot in the Marlins' bullpen this spring, but any significant delay could cost him that opportunity. Brazoban averaged 97.2 mph with his fastball and posted a solid 28.4 percent strikeout rate with a shaky 14.9 percent walk rate over 27 appearances for Miami in 2022, but he showed sharper control at Triple-A prior to his promotion.