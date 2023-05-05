Brazoban gave up two hits and struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief during Thursday's loss to Atlanta.

With the Marlins down 4-3 in the sixth inning, Brazoban took over from Jesus Luzardo and struck out Ronald Acuna to end the inning and strand a runner in scoring position, before striking out the side around a pair of singles in the seventh. Brazoban has been outstanding for the Marlins to begin 2023, posting a 2.37 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB through 19 innings with four holds. The right-hander has worked more than one inning in eight of his 13 appearances, and his ability to deliver bulk strikeouts and strong ratios gives him some fantasy value in NL-only formats even without a path to consistent saves.