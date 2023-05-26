Brazoban (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Rockies. He allowed a run on a hit and three walks over one-third of an inning.

After the Marlins scored four runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at 6-6, Brazoban walked three of the first four batters he faced in the bottom half before Ezequiel Tovar ended the game with a walk-off base hit. It's been a struggle for Brazoban recently -- he's allowed at least one run in each of his last four appearances, getting tagged for seven earned runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings in that span. The 33-year-old right-hander now sports a 4.05 ERA with a 1.54 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB across 26.2 innings this season.