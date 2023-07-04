Brazoban (3-1) recorded the win over the Cardinals on Monday, giving up a hit and a walk without being charged with a run in an inning of relief. He struck out two.

After Andrew Nardi walked the leadoff hitter in the top of the seventh inning, Brazoban came out of the bullpen and allowed the inherited runner to score to give St. Louis a 4-2 lead, but Miami rallied with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Since rejoining the Marlins' bullpen in mid-June, the right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in nine innings, posting a 0.78 WHIP and 8:2 K:BB over that stretch with a remarkable three wins and a hold in seven appearances.