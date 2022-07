Brazoban had his contract selected by the Marlins on Sunday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Brazoban has a 3.18 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB across 45.1 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville this year, and he'll now receive his first look in the majors. The 32-year-old should fill a low-leverage role while up with the Marlins.