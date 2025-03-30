Marsee (oblique) appeared in both of Triple-A Jacksonville's first two games of the season, going 1-for-8 with two walks, two runs, one RBI and one stolen base.

During spring training, Marsee was limited to just one Grapefruit League appearance while he contended with a right oblique strain, though the 23-year-old outfielder wasn't a serious candidate to break camp with the big club healthy. He was cleared to play in advance of the minor-league season and should be a near-everyday player for Jacksonville this season.