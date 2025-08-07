Marsee went 1-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Astros.

One game after clubbing his first big-league homer, Marsee flashed the other side of his skill set with his first MLB steal. The latter category is the one he's likely to make the bigger impact in -- prior to his promotion, he had 14 home runs and 46 stolen bases over 98 Triple-A contests -- but the 24-year-old has provided all-around production since being called up by the Marlins, batting .438 (7-for-16) in his first six games with five total extra-base hits, three runs and three RBI.