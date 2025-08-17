Marlins' Jakob Marsee: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marsee is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Marsee will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Troy Johnston, Liam Hicks and Graham Pauley while the Red Sox send southpaw Garrett Crochet to the hill. Miami will roll out a starting outfield of Joey Wiemer, Derek Hill and Dane Myers from left to right in the series finale in Boston.
