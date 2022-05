Chisholm (illness) will start at second base and bat leadoff in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

A bout with stomach cramps limited Chisholm to a pinch-hitting role in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mariners, but the 24-year-old will make his way back into the lineup as the Marlins kick off a seven-game week. Chisholm delivered a base hit in his lone at-bat off the bench Sunday, extending his hitting streak to a season-long four games.