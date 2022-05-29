Chisholm (hamstring) will start at second base and bat second in Sunday's game in Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm will check back into the starting nine for the series finale after left hamstring tightness kept him sidelined for the previous four games. For the first time since May 4, the lefty-hitting Chisholm will be batting out of somewhere other than the leadoff spot, and he could end up slotting in as the No. 2 batter on a regular basis when the Marlins oppose lefties like Atlanta's Max Fried. However, Chisholm doesn't appear in any danger of losing out on the table-setting gig against right-handed pitching.