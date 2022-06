Chisholm went 2-for-5 with two homers and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 win over the Astros.

The 24-year-old is on another tear, posting three multi-hit performances and two multi-homer efforts in the last four games. The surge has pushed Chisholm's slash line on the season up to .259/.314/.559 with 12 home runs, 10 steals, 31 runs and 40 RBI through 46 contests.