Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Arizona.

The 24-year-old delivered both RBI during the seventh inning on a double with the bases loaded, and he also came around to score. It's the second straight game with two RBI for Chisholm, and he has a modest six-game hit streak during which he's gone 8-for-23 with a triple, two doubles, two walks, four RBI and three runs.