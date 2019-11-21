Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Contract selected
Chisholm was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Chisholm was acquired straight up for Zac Gallen at the trade deadline and gives the Marlins a shot at a superstar shortstop, although he comes with plenty of risk due to some strikeout issues.
