Chisholm was added to the Marlins' 40-man roster Wednesday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

This protects him from the Rule 5 draft. Chisholm was acquired straight up for Zac Gallen at the trade deadline and gives the Marlins a shot at a superstar shortstop, although he comes with plenty of risk due to some strikeout issues.

