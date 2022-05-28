Chisholm (hamstring) could be available as a pinch hitter Saturday against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm hasn't played since exiting a game against Atlanta due to left hamstring tightness, but the Marlins have avoided placing him on the injured list. While he remains out of the lineup Saturday, a trip to the injured list doesn't seem to be on the cards given that he has a chance to be available at least in some capacity. That also suggests his return to the starting lineup may be imminent, which lines up with previous reports that he was expected to return this weekend.