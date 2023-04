Chisholm suffered a stinger in his right shoulder during a failed stolen base attempt during Wednesday's game versus the Twins, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

All things considered, this looks like good news. Chisholm is receiving treatment and is being called day-to-day by the Marlins. Miami has an afternoon game Thursday and then an off day Friday, so it's probably a good bet Chisholm is out until at least Saturday.