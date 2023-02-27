Chisholm got the start in center field Sunday against the Cardinals, hitting leadoff and going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

He was a little timid on defense, allowing a Nolan Arenado bloop to fall in for a hit that he likely could have caught, but the Marlins are committed to having Chisholm transition to the outfield this season. His .305 career OBP doesn't make him an ideal fit at the top of the batting order, but if he hangs onto the leadoff spot he could make a big impact in stolen bases after swiping 37 bags through his first 205 big-league games.