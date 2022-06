Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Chisholm drove in a run with a single in the third inning and then slugged a two-run home run in the seventh frame. He has 14 homers on the season, seven of which have come in 19 June games. Chisholm has overcome a 27.5 percent strikeout rate to post a .363 wOBA and 138 wRC+ across 229 plate appearances on the season.