Chisholm went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.

Chisholm knocked in a run during the second inning on a single to center field, but he would get thrown out attempting to steal second base later in the frame. He recorded his seventh double of the season in the fourth. The 24-year-old is now 8-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored over his last seven contests.