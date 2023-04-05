Chisholm exited Wednesday's game versus the Twins with an apparent right arm or hand injury, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The center fielder injured himself while being thrown out stealing second. More updates are sure to come following Wednesday's contest, but even if the injury is insignificant, Chisholm figures to miss at least one game as a precaution. Bryan De La Cruz took his place in center field in the top of the second inning.