Chisholm was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against Atlanta due to left hamstring tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The injury is to the same leg that Chisholm had spiked by Atlanta's Ozzie Albies in Saturday's 4-3 loss, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. Chisholm wasn't forced to exit that game early and was cleared to start Sunday after medical tests revealed nothing concerning, but the 24-year-old still appeared to be moving about gingerly when he was running the bases earlier in the series finale. Joe Dunand came off the bench to replace Chisholm, who walked and scored a run in his lone plate appearance of the day. He should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener at Tampa Bay.