Chisholm went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Nationals.

A grand slam off Joan Adon in the second inning and a two-run blast off Andres Machado in the fifth led the charge for the Marlins in the big win. Chisholm snapped a 2-for-28 (.071) skid with the performance, and on the season the 24-year-old is slashing .255/.310/.541 with 10 homers, nine steals, 26 runs and 37 RBI through 43 games.