Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.
It's the second homer of the season for Chisholm, and it came in the sixth inning off an otherwise impressive Kodai Senga. The talented outfielder has gotten off to a slow start in 2023 with a slash of .200/.273/.433 with no stolen bases over nine games and 30 at-bats.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Ready to go Friday•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Expects quick return•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Dealing with shoulder stinger•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Exits with injury•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Launches first homer of year•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Ready to roll for Opening Day•