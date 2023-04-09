Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

It's the second homer of the season for Chisholm, and it came in the sixth inning off an otherwise impressive Kodai Senga. The talented outfielder has gotten off to a slow start in 2023 with a slash of .200/.273/.433 with no stolen bases over nine games and 30 at-bats.

