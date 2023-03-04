Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
He took a Dakota Hudson offering the other way in the sixth inning, and it carried over the wall in left-center field. Chisholm has been playing center field consistently this spring, and while he's still getting the hang of his new position defensively, the transition isn't affecting him at the plate, as he's gone 4-for-11 with a double and a homer through four games.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Debuts in center•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Will play in center in 2023•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Team undecided on position•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Played through torn meniscus•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Won't return in 2022•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Will be evaluated next week•