Chisholm is starting at second base and leading off Thursday against the Cardinals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm hit in the bottom half of the order during his first nine appearances of the season, but he'll lead off in Thursday's matchup. The 24-year-old is slashing .296/.344/.741 with two homers, two triples, two doubles, 10 RBI, five runs and a stolen base this year, but it's not yet clear whether he'll maintain his leadoff spot following Thursday's game.