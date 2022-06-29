The Marlins are expected to place Chisholm (back) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.

According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, Chisholm was sent in for an MRI after exiting Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Cardinals with lower-back discomfort, and while the extent of his injury isn't yet known, the Marlins apparently believe that he's dealing with more than a day-to-day issue. Chisholm's impending move to the IL should free up Jon Berti to play on an everyday basis at second base, while Brian Anderson should take on regular duties at third base until Joey Wendle (hamstring) is cleared to return from the IL.