Chisholm is scheduled to play in a game at the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old continues to take part in mobility and core-strengthening work, and he also participated in groundball drills Thursday. Chisholm will likely require multiple rehab games before being cleared for big-league action, and if all goes well he could return from the injured list sometime next week.