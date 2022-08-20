Chisholm (back) has yet to resume baseball activities since being diagnosed with a stress fracture in late July, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Chisholm originally landed on the shelf June 29 with a lower-back strain, and a CT scan nearly a month later revealed the stress fracture. The 24-year-old was given a six-week recovery timeline after the new diagnosis, and four weeks in he has yet to resume even basic baseball activities. Chisholm will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day IL in late August, but at this point his absence appears likely to extend into mid-September.