Chisholm went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Mets.

Chisholm is up to four steals in five attempts in June, though he's also hit a mediocre .167 (10-for-60) with six home runs across 17 games. The infielder's gone 0-for-10 across his last three contests, dropping his season slash line to .238/.302/.518 with 13 homers, 41 RBI, 35 runs scored and 11 steals across 53 games. Despite his hitting struggles lately, he remains firmly in the top third of the Marlins' order.