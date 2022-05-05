Chisholm went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bumped down to sixth in the order with lefty Madison Bumgarner set to start for Arizona, Chisholm took advantage of Bumgarner's early ejection to extend his hitting streak to seven games. The 24-year-old continues to look like one of 2022's breakout stars, slashing .329/.380/.657 through 20 contests with four homers, five steals, 13 runs and 19 RBI while showing improvement in both his strikeout rate (24.1 percent, a 4.5 percent drop from 2021) and walk rate (8.9 percent, a 2.2 percent rise).