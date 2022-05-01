Chisholm is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners due to stomach cramping and distress, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old also didn't start Saturday's contest, though it's unclear whether that absence was do to the ailment or because Miami faced a left-handed pitcher in Robbie Ray. Regardless, it doesn't appear to be a serious concern, and Chisholm should be back in the lineup within a day or two. Jon Berti will receive another start at the keystone in his place.