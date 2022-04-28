site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chisholm will sit Thursday against Washington, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Chisholm has seven hits and three steals across his last four games, but he'll hit the bench as the Marlins stack right-handers against lefty Patrick Corbin. Jon Berti starts at the keystone.
