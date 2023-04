Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Phillies.

The 25-year-old extended his hit streak to six games while stealing his third bag of the season, all of which have come in the last three games. Chisholm came out of the gates slowly at the plate, perhaps due to his focus being diverted while he adjusts to playing center field, but he's batting .333 (8-for-24) over the course of his hot streak with a homer, three RBI and four runs.