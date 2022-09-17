Chisholm underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm sustained a stress fracture in his lower back in late July and had already been ruled out for the season, but he was apparently also playing through a knee injury this year. In spite of his procedure, the 24-year-old is still expected to be ready for spring training in 2023.
