Chisholm (back) was able to play catch from 90 feet Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Chisholm remains at the Marlins' spring complex in Jupiter, Fla. and is continuing to steadily increase his activities. In addition to throwing, Chisholm has already been able to take part in running drills and fielding grounders, but resuming live batting practice may be the major hurdle that he needs to clear in his recovery from a right lower-back strain. Chisholm doesn't look as though he's currently on track to return prior to the All-Star break.
