Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Padres.
His sixth-inning shot off Joe Musgrove gave the Marlins a 2-0 lead which held up until the ninth. Chisholm extended his hitting streak to 11 games in the process, and on the season the 24-year-old is slashing .310/.354/.621 with five homers, six steals, 16 runs and 21 RBI through 24 contests.
