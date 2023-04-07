Chisholm (shoulder) will start in center field and bat fourth in Friday's matchup with the Mets.

Chisholm will be back in the lineup after he was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Twins early with a shoulder stinger. As a result of Thursday's contest with New York being postponed, Chisholm will end up avoiding any sort of absence from the lineup. The 25-year-old has had a slow start to the campaign, batting .190 with a solo home run and nine strikeouts in 21 at-bats over seven games this season. He'll look to get it turned around Friday against the Mets.