Chisholm is starting in center field and batting fourth for the Marlins in Thursday's opener against the Mets.
Chisholm battled some late-camp cramping in his throwing arm, but it never seemed like a threat to keep him out of the Opening Day lineup. This will be Chisholm's first regular-season start in center field as he makes the move from the infield.
More News
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Sitting with arm cramps•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Swipes two bags Friday•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Swats second spring homer•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Launches first spring homer•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Debuts in center•
-
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Will play in center in 2023•