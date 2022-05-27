Chisholm (hamstring) remains on the bench Friday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm hasn't played since Sunday, the day he left a game against Atlanta with hamstring tightness. He's gone through full team workouts, including high-speed running and full team workouts, but he evidently needs at least one more day before he's cleared to return to the lineup. He's expected to return at some point this weekend, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, but it will be Jon Berti who serves as Friday's second baseman.