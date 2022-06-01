Chisholm is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins offense erupted during the matinee, and Chisholm accounted for the first four runs with an RBI single in the second inning and a three-run homer in the fourth. The 24-year-old entered the contest 1-for-18 with seven strikeouts over his previous seven contests, but he busted out in a big way during Game 1. Willians Astudillo will take over at the keystone in the nightcap.