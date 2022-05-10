Chisholm is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 24-year-old started the past two times Miami faced a left-handed starting pitcher, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with southpaw Madison Bumgarner on the mound for Arizona. Chisholm went 0-for-3 during Monday's contest to snap an 11-game hit streak, during which he hit .326/.370/.512 with a home run, six RBI, seven runs and two stolen bases. Joey Wendle will shift to second base while Erik Gonzalez starts at the hot corner.