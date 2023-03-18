Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.
Brian Miller got the start in center field during the contest but left before his first plate appearance and handed things off to Chisholm, who flashed his power in the eighth inning by turning around a Jordan Hicks fastball and driving it over the wall in left-center field. The 25-year-old is having a solid spring at the plate, going 9-for-29 (.310) with two doubles, two homers and a steal, but Chisholm's adjustment to his new defensive duties in center field remains a work in progress.
